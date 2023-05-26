Coldstream holding grand opening of Community Centre & Childcare Facility

Please join us today in celebrating the grand opening of the Coldstream Community Hall & Childcare Facility! This fun-filled event will provide the community with an opportunity to mix and mingle with neighbours, enjoy live music and refreshments, and play some games! Attendees can also view the facilities and tour the site between the hours of 1:00 – 7:00pm., located at 9909 Kalamalka Road in Coldstream.

The new Hall replaces the former Women’s Institute Hall, which the Women’s Institute members and their families constructed and ran for eighty years; supporting generations of formal and social activities in the community. The District appreciates working with this group to allow the former amenity to carry on its legacy into this new community asset.

“For decades, the Women’s Institute Hall has been encouraging and fostering strong community ties. I am pleased to see that this facility has received the renovations it needs to keep fulfilling this vital purpose. The Government of Canada will continue to invest in local infrastructure projects like this that build more connected and resilient communities.”

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This new facility extends the life of a historic space in the community, ensuring that it can be enjoyed by residents and tourists for years to come. The addition of the child care facility will support parents and youngsters, while the new hall will serve as a place for the whole community to come together. I’m proud to work in partnership with the Federal government and UBCM to help bring this project to life.”

- Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Access to affordable, quality childcare is life changing for families, allowing parents and guardians to pursue work, education and other opportunities, and giving our youngest minds opportunities to learn, grow and socialize. Having a childcare centre incorporated into this new building will give children a sense of community spirit and bring the community as a whole together. Like the previous hall, this new centre will be a vital part of community life in Coldstream for years to come.”

- Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, on behalf of Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care

“The brand new Coldstream Community Hall and Childcare Center is a wonderful addition to our community. It will provide a new, modern gathering place for our community while also providing needed childcare services for Coldstream families. This project was made possible with grant funding from both the Federal and Provincial Governments. We are grateful for their commitment to making our community a better place! I would also like to thank Council and staff for all their hard work in bringing this amazing new amenity to fruition.”

- Ruth Hoyte, Mayor of Coldstream

The new, modern facility will provide opportunities and memories for all residents, from weddings to celebrations of life and more – this facility provides a venue that will connect the community and support local events. The $6.88 million dollar project was made possible through $3 million in grant funding from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, $2.09 million from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream) – with $1.16 million contributed federally and $929,940 provincially – and $450,000 from the Government of Canada’s Canada Community-Building-Fund, overseen by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, and administered by the Union of BC Municipalities. The District of Coldstream contributed the remaining $1.34 million in funding.

The Hall is an 8,300 sq foot state-of-the-art facility with high-speed Wi-Fi and in-house audio visuals systems. It can host meetings and banquets of up to 210 attendees, or theater style events of up to 300 attendees. It features a private terrace that backs onto green space and promotes an indoor/outdoor space with articulating doors. It is truly a photographer’s dream, with nearby access to beautiful parks, beaches, playgrounds, and dirt roads.