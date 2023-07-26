iHeartRadio

Coldstream Launches New Community Events Calendar


Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is pleased to announce the launch of a new Community Event Calendar. This calendar is a medium for residents and organizations to share public events with the community.

Information posted on the Community Events Calendar must be open to the publicsupport the concept of community involvementand meet one of the following criteria:

  • The event serves or benefits the Coldstream community; or
  • The event is a non-profit or charity event hosted at a District Facility; or
  • The event is a commercial event, held at a District Facility, that benefits or is of interest to the residents of Coldstream (e.g. trade show, concert, etc.).
