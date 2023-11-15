Coldstream Now Accepting Applications for the Advisory Planning Commission
Council invites applications from the public to fill vacancies on the Advisory Planning Commission for a two-year term from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025. The Commission acts in an advisory capacity to Council and meets when matters are referred by Council relating to land use, community planning, and proposed bylaws and permits. Council will consider, among other factors: geographical representation, occupation, philosophy, related experience/interests, and demonstrated community service.