Coldstream Organizational Changes

The District of Coldstream would like to announce upcoming changes to the senior leadership at the District.

After over 14 years of service, current Chief Administrative Officer Mr. Trevor Seibel, will be leaving the District of Coldstream to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Seibel will remain in his current role until the end of June 2023. The District of Coldstream is pleased to announce that it has hired Ms. Keri-Ann Austin, to the position of Chief Administrative Officer, effective July 1, 2023. Ms. Austin has been with the District since July 2022 in the capacity of Director of Corporate Administration & Deputy CAO. She also worked for the District from 2007 to 2019.

“Council would like to thank Mr. Seibel for his dedicated service for over 14 years with the District. His leadership has brought successful resolution to many issues over the years. Council wishes Mr. Seibel all the best in his new opportunity” said Mayor Ruth Hoyte. “Council looks forward to working with Ms. Austin in her new role as Chief Administrative Officer for Coldstream.”

“I am honored, and excited, to be afforded this opportunity. I look forward to working with Council and staff as we tackle the challenges ahead in an effort to provide efficient and effective services for the betterment of our residents and community,” said Ms. Austin.