Coldstream Raises the Progress Pride Flag
The District of Coldstream will host the Vernon Pride Society at the Coldstream Cenotaph Park on Tuesday August 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm, to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of Pride Week from August 7-13, 2023.
MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Mayor Ruth Hoyte will be in attendance to speak at the event.
The District of Coldstream and the Vernon Pride Society, invites everyone to this event to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.
