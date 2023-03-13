iHeartRadio

Coldstream traffic advisory: road closure on Ricardo Road


To facilitate a watermain valve installation on Ricardo Road, a portion the road will be closed (no thru traffic) at the intersection of Ricardo Road and Buchanan Road from Monday, March 20th to Tuesday March 28th, as shown in red on the map. Please use alternative routes.

The portion of Buchanan Road that intersects with Ricardo Road will be reduced to single lane traffic for the duration of the project, as show in green on the map.

Please obey all posted signage and on-site traffic control personnel.

