Sections of Learmouth Road and Park Lane Road will be closed, as shown on the map, as follows:

Monday, November 6, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

Please use the Reid Road Detour where applicable, while commercial trucks and larger vehicles will be required to detour through Whitevale Road and Dure Meadow Road.