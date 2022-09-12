Coldstream won't have to vote for Mayor: Council to be determined by vote in October
At 4:00 pm on September 9, 2022, the Chief Election Officer for the District of Coldstream, declared Ruth Hoyte will remain as Mayor due to no other candidates declaring to run for the position.
On Saturday, October 15, 2022 eligible voters in Coldstream will still need to elect six (6) Councillors at the 2022 General Local Election.
The Chief Election Officer declared the following persons as candidates for Councillor:
- Pat Chochrane; Coldstream
- Alex Dantzer; Coldstream
- Doug Dirk; Coldstream
- Richard Enns; Coldstream
- Jim Garlick; Coldstream
- Stephanie Hoffman; Vernon
- Don Jefcoat; Vernon
- Jeremy Levy; RDNO (Electoral Area C)
- John Myhill; Coldstream
- Simone Runyan; Coldstream
- Jeff Stevenson; Coldstream
- Glen Taylor; Coldstream
2022 General and Advance Voting Opportunities in Coldstream:
Advance Voting
District of Coldstream Council Chambers
(9901 Kalamalka Road)
October 5th
October 12th
October 13th
General Voting Day
October 15th
Coldstream Elementary School Gymnasium
(10104 Kalamalka Rd)
Lavington Elementary School Gymnasium
(9715 School Rd)
Candidates declared for Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area Directors
Jennifer Miles, Chief Election Officer for the Regional District of North Okanagan, declared the following persons as candidates in the 2022 General Local Election:
Electoral Area “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) FLEMING, Bob (I)
Electoral Area “C” (BX / Silver Star) SHATZKO, Amanda (I)
Electoral Area “D” (Rural Lumby) FAIRBAIRN, Rick (I)
Electoral Area “E” (Cherryville) JOHNSON, Jim
Electoral Area “F” (Rural Enderby) LEGAULT, Jerry
HEINS, Lori
HOPKINS, Allysa