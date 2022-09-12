Coldstream won't have to vote for Mayor: Council to be determined by vote in October

At 4:00 pm on September 9, 2022, the Chief Election Officer for the District of Coldstream, declared Ruth Hoyte will remain as Mayor due to no other candidates declaring to run for the position.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 eligible voters in Coldstream will still need to elect six (6) Councillors at the 2022 General Local Election.

The Chief Election Officer declared the following persons as candidates for Councillor:

Pat Chochrane; Coldstream

Alex Dantzer; Coldstream

Doug Dirk; Coldstream

Richard Enns; Coldstream

Jim Garlick; Coldstream

Stephanie Hoffman; Vernon

Don Jefcoat; Vernon

Jeremy Levy; RDNO (Electoral Area C)

John Myhill; Coldstream

Simone Runyan; Coldstream

Jeff Stevenson; Coldstream

Glen Taylor; Coldstream



2022 General and Advance Voting Opportunities in Coldstream:

Advance Voting

District of Coldstream Council Chambers

(9901 Kalamalka Road)

October 5th

October 12th

October 13th

General Voting Day

October 15th

Coldstream Elementary School Gymnasium

(10104 Kalamalka Rd)

Lavington Elementary School Gymnasium

(9715 School Rd)

Candidates declared for Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area Directors

Jennifer Miles, Chief Election Officer for the Regional District of North Okanagan, declared the following persons as candidates in the 2022 General Local Election:

Electoral Area “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) FLEMING, Bob (I)

Electoral Area “C” (BX / Silver Star) SHATZKO, Amanda (I)

Electoral Area “D” (Rural Lumby) FAIRBAIRN, Rick (I)

Electoral Area “E” (Cherryville) JOHNSON, Jim

Electoral Area “F” (Rural Enderby) LEGAULT, Jerry

HEINS, Lori

HOPKINS, Allysa