College responds with free professional development offerings

With organizations of all sizes in our communities facing uncertainty and disruption or adaptation to the way they conduct business in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Okanagan College is stepping up with resources to help individuals and employers tap into professional development offerings.

The College’s Continuing Studies and Corporate Training department has published a new online Professional Development Resource page on its website to help people tap into free OC courses, webinars and panels.

It will also point them in the direction of educational content, resources and helpful links to online education offered by others.

“It’s our aim at all times to provide relevant professional development and to be a source of positive transformation in our communities,” explains Dennis Silvestrone, Director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training for the College.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, our communities are obviously facing challenges never anticipated. The business landscape has been unequivocally transformed. That said, our commitment to the communities we serve remains, and finds expression in this new page.”

Offerings range from webinars and courses on Small Business Strategy during COVID-19 and other crises to Working and Managing a Workforce Remotely to social media marketing, psychological first aid and other opportunities.

Continuing Studies will continue to add to the resource page in the coming weeks, and is inviting feedback from individuals and employers in the region on the types of offerings and formats that would be beneficial.

“It’s our intention to continue to enhance and diversify what we’re able to offer the community, and we hope it will be a helpful and well-utilized resource to employers during an uncertain time,” adds Silvestrone.

To find the full array of courses offered, and to register, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/pd.