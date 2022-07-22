Collision on Highway 97 in Summerland sends three to hospital

Summerland RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Rosedale Road in Summerland on Thursday (July 21).

Upon police arrival around 3:15 P.M., they determined a southbound SUV struck a northbound moped/scooter-type motorcycle which turned left in front of the SUV. Officers say The SUV, in an attempt to avoid the collision, collided with another northbound vehicle.

Two occupants from the SUV were transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the operator of the scooter was transported to hospital in critical condition.

BC Highway Patrol Keremeos is investigating with assistance from Summerland RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250.