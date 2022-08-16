Collision on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road results in fatality

On August 15, 2022 at 4:55A.M. an off Duty RCMP Officer was on their way to work when they encountered a serious collision at Boucherie Road and Highway 97, West Kelowna, BC.

A loaded logging truck was stopped at a red light in the northbound lane of Highway 97 when a black 2008 Dodge Caliber rear ended the logging truck, causing significant damage and resulting in fatal injuries to the lone occupant of the car.

The driver of the logging truck is cooperating with the police; this is not a criminal investigation.

The deceased is a 53-year-old Kelowna area resident. RCMP Victim Services are engaged and supporting the family through this difficult time.

“This was a terrible motor vehicle collision leaving a family mourning the loss of their father. The RCMP would like to thank all the first responders who attended this difficult scene” said Cst Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

West Kelowna General Duty and the BC Coroner Service are leading the investigation.

Investigators are requesting that if anyone witnessed this event or may have dash cam video to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250)768-2880.