Collision on Highway 97 near Kaleden sends one to hospital

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 9:25 AM, Penticton RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a head-on collision on Highway 97 between Highway 3A and Lakehill Road in Kaleden, BC.

Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound GMC camper van entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound motorhome. The driver of the motorhome, a man in his fifties from the local area, was seriously injured in the collision. The passenger, a woman in her forties was not injured. The driver of the GMC camper van, a man in his twenties, was critically injured. At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

BC Highway Patrol Keremeos has assumed conduct of this investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service. Investigators received information that a small red car was southbound on Highway 97 close to the collision, but was not involved. It may have been driven by a female and pulled over briefly but did not remain at the scene. This individual is considered a witness and police would like to speak to the driver and any occupants of this vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video of the crash or any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to please contact BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-4544.