Collision on Highway one west of Salmon Arm claims two lives

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM emergency crews were sent to a two vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Kirkpatrick Road in the Tappen / Carlin area.

A passenger vehicle (SUV) was traveling east with 4 people in the vehicle. A transport truck was travelling west on the trans Canada highway.

The investigation has revealed that the driver of the SUV was travelling east in the west bound lanes. The SUV collided with the semi truck head on as both driver’s tried to avoid the collision.

Two adults from the east bound SUV were pronounced deceased a the scene.The two passengers in the SUV, both children, were taken to hospital and at last report are in stable condition.

The driver and co driver of the west bound semi truck suffered only minor injuries and were not transported to hospital and co operated with the investigation.

The RCMP investigation is continuing but at this time it appears that this is a tragic case of driver error on the part of driver of the SUV.