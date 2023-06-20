Collision results in fatality

A head-on collision on Highway 97 in the Monte Lake area claimed the life of one person on Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 19th, 2023, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and other emergency personnel responded to a serious collision in the 3000-block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

The investigation has determined a small Hyundai passenger vehicle travelling west on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the road and into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a pickup truck towing a travel trailer. Sadly, the driver and lone occupant of the Hyundai, a 33-year old Vernon man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the pickup truck were transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of minor injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to complete their investigation.

