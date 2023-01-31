Columbia Basin Trust hosts youth summit in Kimberley May 12–14

Expressing opinions, developing ideas and planning to take action in their communities: these are some of the ways that youth will be inspired at the Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit, taking place in Kimberley from May 12 to 14, 2023. Youth aged 14 to 18 are invited to apply now to this unique, free opportunity, hosted by Columbia Basin Trust.

“This summit is an amazing opportunity for Basin youth to meet new people, expand their friend circles and develop leadership skills, all while having a great time,” said Justine Cohen, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re so pleased that youth can once again gather in person, to connect and share their perspectives with each other and with the Trust.”

Basin youth already have significant impact in their communities, and this action-packed weekend will spark their desire and ability to continue this great work—now and into their adult lives. Workshops will range from learning about ʔaq̓am’s Guardians in Training, to considering how being a leader is like being a Jedi knight, to practising teamwork through activities like slam poetry and hip hop dance. Participants will also be invited to share their aspirations for their communities and the region as part of the Trust’s Columbia Basin Management Plan renewal process.

The event is part of the Trust’s Basin Youth Network, which helps communities increase local activities and opportunities for youth. The Trust currently supports 27 local youth networks.

“By setting youth-focused community priorities and growing their leadership skills, summit participants will be well positioned to make a difference in their communities,” said Mike Kent, Regional Coordinator, Basin Youth Network. “Workshops at the summit are delivered in interactive, inclusive and experiential ways that integrate learning and skill development, while maximizing fun and creating lasting positive relationships with other participants. I encourage all youth 14 to 18 years old to apply now!”

To learn more about the 2023 event and apply online by February 28, visit ourtrust.org/youthsummit. Successful applicants will be subsidized to attend this event for free.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org.