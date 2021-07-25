Columbia Shuswap Regional District wildfire update

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m. July 25

Two Mile Fire

Fire remains at an estimated 1,000+ Hectares.

BC Wildfire Service still has 28 firefighters working the fire, Structure Protection Units (SPU) remain on scene and have day and night crews set up. Highway 97A remains closed. There are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts.

At a community meeting today, BCWS reps reported making excellent progress on the fire protection efforts today, however, higher winds are in the forecast and may negatively affect fire behaviour.

Thank you to everyone who participated in today’s Community Meeting in Sicamous to discuss the Two Mile Fire.

Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties today’s meeting was not able to be recorded. We will be providing a written update as soon as possible on the CSRD website.

Hunakwa Lake Fire

The best estimate from BC Wildfire on fire size is 2,000+ hectares.

Getting accurate mapping is currently difficult due to the smoke conditions hampering the aerial surveys. Aircraft could not fly for much of the day due to smoke. The fire is headed in a Northeastern slope driven direction. Right now, the southern portion of the fire is moving slowly south.

There are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts.

Three Valley Lake

The fire remains at 60 hectares.

SPUs remain mobilized with sprinklers in place.

CP Rail has been using their trains to spray vegetation with water and fire retardant to protect the line. Check out the video on our Facebook page.

