'Come on, you're better than that,' says premier

The premier is calling on British Columbians to do better in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases, and social media posts showing crowded gatherings in the province.

Speaking from Victoria Thursday, John Horgan said he was proud of how residents were doing as the coronavirus curve flattened. But he's since heard about a crowded drum circle at Vancouver's Stanley Park, and the dozens of confirmed cases tied to Canada Day parties in Kelowna.

"Come on, you're better than this," he said.

"We need to make sure that we're respecting not just our own space but other people's space. We're only going to be able to defeat this if we do it together."

The premier said B.C. had been making better progress than the rest of the country up until the past couple of weeks, when case numbers started to climb again.

He's appealing to all British Columbians to adhere to the public health guidelines that are still in effect.

People should stay at least two metres apart at all times, and in cases where it's not possible, they should be wearing a mask.

Handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent getting the virus, and those who are sick need to stay home.

"If you do that, we'll be able to continue to open the economy so all British Columbians can benefit from that," Horgan said.

