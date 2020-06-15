Comic relief needed at convocation

UBC Okanagan will be holding a virtual graduation on Wednesday.

Comedian Rick Mercer will deliver the keynote address.

Mercer has a long standing relationship with the university.

"He was at the top of list when we thought about keynote speakers for graduation", says grad organizer Liz King.

"Graduating students are facing a very difficult time. They already know COVID is here, so we want to keep it lite," King added in why Mercer's comedic side will be a welcome reprieve.

It will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook or Panopto.