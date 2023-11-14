Coming to Vernon: U-Haul to Develop Industrial Land for New Store

A state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Vernon thanks to the recent U-Haul acquisition of 4 acres of industrial land at 4401 25th Ave.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vernon is scheduled for completion by fall 2025. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 29.

Plans call for a modern multi-story self-storage building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The store will offer 700-plus indoor self-storage lockers with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for portable moving container storage.

“This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated location in Vernon as we aim to expand our services in this region,” said Mason Kolahdouzan, U-Haul Company of British Columbia president. “Vernon is considered the commercial hub in Northern Okanagan. It’s important that we meet the demand for our products to this growing community.”

The center will feature an attractive retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies, mobility services like moving truck rentals, trailers and towing equipment, and much more. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Kolahdouzan intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vernon store when it is built. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Vernon community. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Vernon continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.