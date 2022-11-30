Committed: Warriors welcoming Jack Pridham for 2023/24 season

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club announced forward Jack Pridham (’05) has committed to the team for the 2023/24 season.

Pridham, 17, is currently playing with the St. Andrew’s College Saints, a program based out of Aurora, Ontario. The 6’2”, 167-pound forward is fourth in team scoring, collecting 8 goals and 14 assists for 22 points in just 16 games played this season and included a five-point effort in a game against Hill Academy on October 14th. Pridham played in 45 games a season ago during the 2021/22 campaign at St. Andrew’s where he registered 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points.

The Stoufville, Ontario native has also secured a destination to play beyond Junior hockey as he is committed to play at Boston University for his collegiate career. Pridham joins current Warriors forward Luke Devlin as players the Warriors have committed to from the St. Andrew’s program.

The Pridham name is a notable one in hockey circles as his father, Brandon, currently serves as the Assistant General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brandon has worked for the Leafs since the 2014/15 season including the last 5 as Assistant GM.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the West Kelowna Warriors program,” commented Pridham, “I look forward to working with the coaches, players and staff and being part of the team next season.”

“We are excited to add Jack to the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “He is a dynamic player who can skate, pass and has a big league release.”

The Warriors (13-6-2-0) return home for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday night as they host the Vernon Vipers (9-10-0-3) at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM as fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to throw onto the ice following the Warriors first goal of the game.