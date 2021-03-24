iHeartRadio

Community Clean-Up Month

Yard waste is collected at the curb once every two weeks on the same day as garbage and recycling pickup. (File image)

April 1 is marks the beinning of Community Clean-Up month in Kelowna.

Rae Stewart with the Regional District Waste Reduction Office says thousands of people have particiapted over the years...

"Whatever you have time for is what we promote when it comes doing these clean ups," explains Stewart.   "It could be 20 minutes it could be a few hours or less."

Gloves and bags are provided, and once a cleanup project is done, the RDCO arranges for the waste to be picked up.

Residents tackling a project must follow all public health guidelines.  Including participating in small family bubbles, wearing masks and protective gear and physically distancing.

More information at regionaldistrict.com

