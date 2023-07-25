Community Futures puts out call for volunteers

Are you a community minded-individual or business owner looking for a chance to make an impact and help others benefit from your experience? Community Futures North Okanagan is seeking a young, diverse range of volunteers to join its Board of Directors.

“This is a role that, in just a few hours a month, can make such a difference in supporting local small business owners and economic development,” says Leigha Horsfield, Executive Director, CF North Okanagan, adding the organization is hoping to attract applicants under age 45 from diverse backgrounds across the region.

“Having representation from different groups, ages and communities helps ensure we can best serve the needs of our clients and our region as a whole.”

Directors help ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the organization by providing strategic direction, oversight and governance that is vital for community growth and development .

“Director roles allow volunteers to make a significant contribution behind the scenes, and it’s very rewarding to see the impact Community Futures has on ensuring this is a thriving region for years to come,” says Horsfield. “As part of a governance board, this is an especially rewarding role for people who want to be a part of lasting projects that enhance business and employment in the region.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the positions or applying can visit http://www.futuresbc.com/about/board-of-directors/and download an application. Applications are being accepted until August 18, 2023