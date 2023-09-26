Community Heroes night at Friday's Warriors game

The West Kelowna Warriors will honour the community and those who stepped in during trying times during the August wildfires with Community Heroes Night, taking place on Friday night at Royal LePage Place against the Cranbrook Bucks.

In mid-August, wildfires ravished through the community of West Kelowna and Kelowna, leaving many evacuated. With the help of many throughout the Central Okanagan, the community persevered with the West Kelowna Fire Department working tirelessly to allow those back to their homes and keeping the community safe.

Friday night will be a celebration of the many who stepped up through a tough time and continuing to support those who are in need. Proceeds from the 50/50 on Friday will benefit the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund while $1 from all pre-purchased ticket sales (before 5:00 PM on Friday) will also be donated towards that cause.

“We want to offer our community the opportunity to show their appreciation to those who went above and beyond during the state of emergency in West Kelowna,” said Warriors Team President Chris Laurie, “Please come early Friday and help us thank those selfless individuals who deserve the recognition.”

The game is the first of two on the weekend for the Warriors who will also host the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drops for both games on the weekend are slated for 7:00 PM.