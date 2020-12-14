Heading into the 2020 holiday season, and despite the many challenges and obstacles posed by a global pandemic, Lake Country residents have once again impressed and amazed with their generosity.

In order to abide by Public Health Orders, and in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve in BC, Lake Country RCMP shifted gears and transformed its annual Cram the Cruiser event into a Holiday Toy Drive to collect new unwrapped toys for the Lake Country Food Bank’s 2020 Christmas Hamper program.

Ever since transferring to the Lake Country Detachment eight years ago, the close knit community of the District of Lake Country never ceases to amaze me, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey now posted with the RCMP Southeast District in Kelowna. Each and every year we host our annual Cram the Cruiser food drive, volunteers come out in large numbers and donors show up in force. 2020 was no different, and I was deeply humbled by the overwhelming support from the community, despite it being such difficult times for so many people.

Coming into this festive holiday season, during such uncertain times, we were so worried we wouldn’t be able to put Christmas gifts under the tree for children in need, said Joy Haxton, Manager of the Lake Country Food Bank. We know this year has been so tough on us all, and we are so grateful that our community stepped up yet again to support us. Any time we turn to our town for help, it always pulls through for us and one another.

This year the Lake Country RCMP accepted 235 toys donations and collected a staggering $7,420 in cash and cheques.

Now it’s up to the wonderful Lake Country Lions, who have partnered with the food bank and RCMP to sort through these donations and merry them up with a deserving child. The Lake Country Winfield Lions Club has been instrumental in managing the logistics of processing, assigning and distributing these presents. We express our deepest thanks to Lions President, Kim Sylvestre, and her impressive team for their support this year, adds Haxton.

Since 2012, the Lake Country RCMP Cram the Cruiser and now Holiday Toy Drive has raised a total of over 14,500 pounds of donated items, 235 unwrapped gifts and just over $50,056 in cash and cheque.