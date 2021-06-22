Community policing office re-opens

The Rutland Community Policing Office on McIntosh Road re-opened today with new services.

Residents can now report non-emergency police matters at the office, including stolen and found property, and suspicious or illegal activity. They can also complete criminal record checks.

“This reopening is more than a return to normal for the Rutland Community Policing Office. It marks a significant expansion to the level of service provided there. We heard from Rutland community members that there was demand and value for this kind of expansion, and we have responded accordingly,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “It just makes sense in Rutland. It’s a large, densely populated town centre and the office was already used extensively.”

City Council approved necessary resources for a full-time, civilian employee position at the office in response to the RCMP’s request as part of the 2021 budget process. The Information Clerk will be onsite at the Rutland CPO from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“We are excited to be able to reopen the doors of the Rutland Community Policing Office with even greater access to services,” said Supt. Triance of the Regional Kelowna RCMP. “Rutland is a vibrant part of our community, and we are always working to improve the policing service we provide to our residents and businesses.”

The CPO has closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.