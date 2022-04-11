Community Safety Plan gets green light

City Council approved Kelowna’s first Community Safety Plan (CSP) .

The CSP is a five-year action plan focused on proactive actions to reduce risk, vulnerability and harm in our community. Through the engagement of local systems leaders, including First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), Kelowna RCMP, Interior Health, the Ministry of Children & Family Development, the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction, and School District #23, the CSP reflects a shared vision and collective commitment to actions that will improve community safety and sense of safety.

“Achieving our vision, an ideal state of a ‘community where all people are safe and feel safe’, is a complex, dynamic, multi-generational and multi-sectoral task,” said Stu Leatherdale, Divisional Director, Corporate & Protective Services and member of the CSP Steering Committee.

The Community Safety Plan will advance five key priorities:

· Crime Prevention, Intervention & Sense of Safety

· Domestic Violence & Intimate Partner Violence

· Housing & Homelessness

· Mental Health & Problematic Substance Use

· Racism & Discrimination

The CSP included approximately 100 people representing 30 organizations, 775 community members, City Council, national subject matter experts and others.

“It has been my honour to work with our community to develop a plan that’s primary focus is to prevent crime and victimization and to increase community safety and individual well-being," said Kara Triance, Kelowna RCMP Superintendent. “When we work together to address social support, health responses and trauma prevention before individuals need risk intervention, we are truly strengthening our community and a sense of safety for all.”