Community Safety Unit seized alleged illicit drugs in warrant

Press release:

Kelowna RCMP seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property as a result of a search warrant at a residence.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1000-block of Clement Avenue in Kelowna in regards to drug trafficking on May 6, 2021.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, dilaudid, oxycodone, and fentanyl,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “They also seized a large amount of Canadian currency, several replica guns, prohibited weapons, and stolen property.”

Three people were arrested at the scene without incident. Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net