Community Safety Unit seized alleged illicit drugs in warrant

Kelowna RCMP seized guns, drugs and money as a result of a search warrant at a residence.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit, Kelowna RCMP general duty unit, RCMP Police Dog Services, and City of Kelowna bylaws executed a search warrant on a residence in the 600-block of Tomby Court in Kelowna in regards to drug trafficking on June 18, 2021.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “They also seized firearms, weapons, and Canadian currency.”

Eight people were arrested at the scene. No charges have been laid at this time and all the individuals have been released, pending the completion of the investigation. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net