Complaint of a swastika symbol spray painted in a parking lot

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted in a local parking lot.

On July 21, 2021 just after 5:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a swastika symbol which had been spray painted in a parking lot of a mall in 500-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“The swastika was put directly behind the vehicle of a Jewish man, who was understandably very upset when he saw it,” says Sgt. Joel Glen of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Racism of any kind has no place in our community and will not tolerated. We are conducting a fulsome investigation into this incident, and appeal to anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

The exact time of this incident is not currently known, but is believed to have happened during the morning of July 21.

The investigation is ongoing, and West Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who has dashcam footage, or was in the area and saw suspicious activity that day to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2800.