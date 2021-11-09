Concept Plan for New West Kelowna High School Approved

On Friday, November 5, Central Okanagan Public Schools received approval for its Concept Plan, submitted to the Province in the Spring of this year, to build a secondary school on the repurposed École George Pringle Elementary site. To expedite final approval, the School District already submitted the Project Definition Report to the Ministry of Education.

The Report met all the required conditions set by the Province in the Concept Plan approval. The School District is working to receive final approval promptly to get this critical project started as soon as possible.

"The need for this new secondary school is incredibly urgent," says Board Chairperson, Moyra Baxter. "The Board of Education implores the Province to provide final approval on this project as soon as possible, as any delays will further exacerbate the capacity issues at Mount Boucherie Secondary School."

On November 16, the District will release considerations for catchment changes for next school year and for when the new secondary school opens. As well, considerations for locations of the French Immersion elementary and secondary programs on the Westside will be released. Since the concept to construct a Grades 9-12 secondary school on the repurposed École George Pringle site is now approved by the Province, all considerations will reflect this direction.

The public is invited to attend a drop-in public information session about the considerations on November 23 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.