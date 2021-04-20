Concerned Citizen helps Kelowna RCMP

A report from a concerned citizen has resulted in an alleged drug impaired driver being removed from Kelowna’s roads.

On April 20, 2021, just after 6:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a call from a local citizen who reported that a grey Mazda 6 was being driven onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Springfield Road and Cooper Road in Kelowna.

A frontline police officer attended and conducted a traffic stop with the passenger vehicle in question. The driver of that vehicle allegedly exhibited signs and symptoms of impairment by drugs, during his interaction with the police officer roadside.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was issued a 24-hour Driving Prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“This instance highlights the importance of our relationship with our community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Because this citizen took it upon themselves to report this incident, we were able to stop this driver’s dangerous behaviour before he or anyone was injured.”