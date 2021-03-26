Concerning reports of children approached in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are investigating two reports of children approached by strangers.

On Monday, March 22, at approximately 1:30 pm, two boys on Arbor View Drive in Kelowna's Upper Mission, were approached by a man asking them to get into his vehicle. The boys said no, and the man drove away.

The man is described as having a prominent nose, driving a dark grey or black older model pickup.

Also on Monday, four young girls on Forest Edge Road, in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, were approached by man in a vehicle at approximately 3:45 pm. He said he had a small dog with him, and asked the girls if they wanted to get into his vehicle with it. The girls said no, and ran to a relative’s house.

RCMP are working on a description of the man, and the vehicle – but few details are known at this time.

Anyone who has any information on either/both incidents – call RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a tip online