435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Concerning reports of children approached in Kelowna

RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are investigating two reports of children approached by strangers.

On Monday, March 22, at approximately 1:30 pm, two boys on Arbor View Drive in Kelowna's Upper Mission, were approached by a man asking them to get into his vehicle.  The boys said no, and the man drove away.

The man is described as having a prominent nose, driving a dark grey or black older model pickup.

Also on Monday, four young girls on Forest Edge Road, in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, were approached by man in a vehicle at approximately 3:45 pm.  He said he had a small dog with him, and asked the girls if they wanted to get into his vehicle with it.   The girls said no, and ran to a relative’s house.

RCMP are working on a description of the man, and the vehicle – but few details are known at this time.

Anyone who has any information on either/both incidents – call RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.  You can also leave a tip online 

