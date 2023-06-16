Condo storage thief wanted by RCMP after break in near Leon Avenue

A property manager from a condo complex on the 800 block of Leon Avenue reported a break and enter that occurred after midnight on June 12, 2023. A male used a crowbar to pry open the rear entrance and storage room doors, causing damage to both.

Video surveillance shows the suspect to be a Caucasian or indigenous male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 6’0” tall wearing a red Ecko hoody, black baggy shorts and a ballcap.

He used tools to cut bike locks and remove bike parts, leaving with a blue and white Giant mountain bike, parts and four tires.

If you recognize this man, or can help to locate the bicycle, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip through ]www.crimestoppers.net