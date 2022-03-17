Mayor Colin Basran presented a message of confidence and optimism in Kelowna’s future to a Chamber of Commerce audience today at the Coast Capri Hotel.

“I can tell you that confidence in our city is unlike anything we’ve ever seen – we are seeing record breaking investment and some of strongest growth among cities in Canada… a clear signal that people want to live and do business in Kelowna.”

The mayor acknowledged the challenges of the past two years during his first in-person presentation to the Chamber since 2020, but also noted the many opportunities for businesses, cultural organizations and residents to get reacquainted in the year ahead.

“The City of Kelowna will be a unifying force in reconnecting our community after two years of disruption, contributing to economic resiliency, offering services and programs that bring more people together.”

He noted the pressures that come with Kelowna’s population growth and demand for housing.

“It is one of the most significant threats to our city’s continued prosperity. But we’ve got this. We have a new OCP and new Transportation Master Plan and one of the best planning and development approval systems in the Province, including a new digital approval system coming in this year.”

Mayor Basran also promised more action and advocacy from the B.C. Urban Mayors Caucus to press for more provincial attention on the need for more complex care services and facilities, along with a better local government financing model.

Among cities with populations greater than 75,000, Mayor Basran also noted Kelowna’s business property tax rate is below the provincial average and second-lowest in B.C. as a ratio to residential rates.