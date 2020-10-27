iHeartRadio

Confirmed Case at St. Joseph Elementary School

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 Children Kids

Art Therrien, Superintendent for Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese, says Interior Health has ordered 22 staff and students to isolate following a positive case at Kelowna's St Joseph Elementary. 

Therrien says the students that are isolating will continue education online. "We just continue with the in-class instruction for the rest of the students. And once Interior Health has cleared the people who are self-isolating they will return and we'll just continue on."

The infected individual attended the school on October 21st and 22nd, as listed by the BC CDC. 

