Confirmed Case at St. Joseph Elementary School

Art Therrien, Superintendent for Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese, says Interior Health has ordered 22 staff and students to isolate following a positive case at Kelowna's St Joseph Elementary.

Therrien says the students that are isolating will continue education online. "We just continue with the in-class instruction for the rest of the students. And once Interior Health has cleared the people who are self-isolating they will return and we'll just continue on."

The infected individual attended the school on October 21st and 22nd, as listed by the BC CDC.