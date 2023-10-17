Connected Community Capital Program accepting applications

Local community and sports groups can now apply for a share of more than $700,000 in funding for new amenities on City property.

The Connected Community Capital Program is part of the $7.1 million grant received from the province through the Growing Communities Fund. Council voted to set aside 10 per cent of the grant to allow groups to apply for funding of capital projects on City-owned properties.

The remaining monies will be distributed as followed: 20 per cent used to fund existing projects that may face inflationary costs; 40 per cent go to projects such as Downtown, Okanagan and Skaha Lake decorative seasonal lighting displays, Riverside Park Skate Park and Basketball court lighting, Urban Forest Management Plan plans and the Kiwanis Pier Replacement; and 30 per cent to support projects in the North Gateway.

All applications must be received online through our grant portal which can be accessed here.