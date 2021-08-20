Conservative candidate's signs vandalized

Several campaign signs for Conservative Party Kelowna-Lake Country candidate Tracy Gray were vandalized yesterday.

"These signs were paid for with donations made by everyday Canadians, and put up by hard-working volunteers from across Kelowna-Lake Country, read a statement from Adam Wilson with Gray's campaign. "Vandalizing or removing signs is a criminal act and is punishable under the Criminal Code."

The vandalism was discovered yesterday mornng.

"We hope that everyone respects the time that volunteers put into constructing and putting up these signs, the donations that purchase them, and the law, by no longer damaging campaign signs from any of the candidates in this Federal campaign."