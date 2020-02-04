Conservative Leader Candidate Wants To Bring Trades Back to Focus

Running for Conservative leadership, Erin O'Toole is looking to bring the country back together.

"Mr. Trudeau's policies are a large reason why hundreds of thousands of families, a lot of hard, working-class Canadians, feel left out of the Liberal party story. So, I'm going to stand up for them."

O'Toole says Trudeau has failed trade dependent families. "I asked Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland to make softwood lumber, in an agreement with the United States, one of the fundamental priorities for Canada in the new NAFTA negotiations. Not only was that not done, Trudeau's priorities for NAFTA was his so-called progressive agenda.

"I don't think it's about turning away from people that work in these industries. It's making sure that we can stand up for them, have fairer trade, and be proud of people that get their hands dirty to make a living for their family."

O'Toole is scheduled to speak at the Ramada Conference Centre tonight at 6. He will be available to answer questions from the floor.