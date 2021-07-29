Conserving water in West Kelowna
West Kelowna’s reservoir levels continue to decline due to substantial irrigation use during the ongoing drought conditions and extreme heat; and the City reminds water customers that Stage 2 restrictions, allowing twice weekly watering, are now in effect.
“Daily use has declined slightly since Stage 2 restrictions began July 20, but consumption is still too high and we ask all customers – residential, commercial and agricultural – to reduce outdoor use, by 30 per cent,” said Allen Fillion, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “Conserving now will make a big difference later because with little to no rain and extreme heat, we may soon reach a point where even the snowpack will be insufficient to replenish upland storage reservoirs for next year.”
“Conservation is easier than people may think and they can find helpful tips for making less water work more efficiently and learn more about Stage 2 restrictions at westkelownacity.ca/water.”
Stage 2 restrictions are:
- Even numbered addresses water Saturdays and Tuesdays
- Odd numbered addresses water Sundays and Wednesdays
- Properties equipped with automated sprinkler systems water between midnight and 6 a.m. on permitted days
- Properties equipped with manually controlled sprinkling systems, including those attached to outside taps, water between midnight and 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight on permitted days
- Never water between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- General rules allow additional hand watering of landscape plants and vegetable gardens, excluding lawns, only as needed