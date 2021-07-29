Conserving water in West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s reservoir levels continue to decline due to substantial irrigation use during the ongoing drought conditions and extreme heat; and the City reminds water customers that Stage 2 restrictions, allowing twice weekly watering, are now in effect.

“Daily use has declined slightly since Stage 2 restrictions began July 20, but consumption is still too high and we ask all customers – residential, commercial and agricultural – to reduce outdoor use, by 30 per cent,” said Allen Fillion, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “Conserving now will make a big difference later because with little to no rain and extreme heat, we may soon reach a point where even the snowpack will be insufficient to replenish upland storage reservoirs for next year.”

“Conservation is easier than people may think and they can find helpful tips for making less water work more efficiently and learn more about Stage 2 restrictions at westkelownacity.ca/water.”

Stage 2 restrictions are: