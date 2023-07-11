Consider Park ‘n’ Ride bus services for Peach Festival

With thousands of people expected to head downtown next month during Peach Festival, the City has extended its bus services and arranged Park ‘n’ Ride locations as an option to avoid parking congestion and ride transit.

A temporary “Peach Fest” bus stop will be set up at Veterans Way near Lakeshore Drive to pick up riders heading southbound after the festival. The City has extended the hours of BC Transit’s #5 bus route for the duration of the event, with the last bus leaving the festival site at 11:42 p.m.

The BC Transit #5 bus will arrive every 30 minutes throughout the day (until 6:40 p.m.) from Aug. 9-12, and every hour on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Riders are invited to park along the #5 bus route, including Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 South Main Street), and ride the bus the rest of the way in.

The transit fare is $2.25 one way and it’s always free for ages 12 and under.

Peach Festival is one of the largest free family festivals in Canada, dating back to 1947. Highlights include the Peach Bin races, Shooting Star Amusements, sport and dance competitions and shows, live concerts, Mega Motocross, the Peters Brothers Grand Parade and more, with a schedule available at peachfest.com.

For more details about the Park ‘n’ Ride options, or to view the Peach Fest transit map, visit penticton.ca/peach-fest.