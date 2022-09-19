Construction at Black Mountain - sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park

Visitors to Black Mountain - sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park should be aware of some construction closures.

The Swainson Road parking area is closed until approximately the middle of next month as crews develop the new parking lot and trailhead access. Access to the park is available from Tower Ranch Road through Tower Ranch Park to the Coyote trail, and from the Joe Rich Road parking and trailhead off Highway 33 via the sntsk‘il’ntən and Flume trails.

The area east of the Flume trail is closed as construction is underway on another section of the sntsk‘il’ntən trail as well as the Summit trail.

For their safety, visitors are asked to stay out of these marked closed areas. As well, they should be prepared for backcountry travel and when possible, travel in groups of 2 or more people. Please be aware of your surroundings and possible wildlife encounters.