Construction begins Monday to install 4-way stop at Duncan Avenue E and Columbia Street

Construction is set to begin Monday to install a four-way stop at Duncan Avenue E and Columbia Street, improving pedestrian safety at the intersection.

Anyone passing through this area is reminded to slow down, watch for signage and anticipate delays until the end of next week. Work will involve building the four-way stop, adding a wheelchair ramp and making improvements to the crosswalks.

This project is also part of broader traffic calming measures planned for Lawrence Avenue to address speeding along this busy corridor. Further details about the upcoming work planned for Lawrence Avenue will be sent to residents in the coming weeks, with updates also to be posted online once available at penticton.ca/roadwork.