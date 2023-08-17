Construction begins Monday to install 4-way stop at Duncan Avenue E and Columbia Street
Construction is set to begin Monday to install a four-way stop at Duncan Avenue E and Columbia Street, improving pedestrian safety at the intersection.
Anyone passing through this area is reminded to slow down, watch for signage and anticipate delays until the end of next week. Work will involve building the four-way stop, adding a wheelchair ramp and making improvements to the crosswalks.
This project is also part of broader traffic calming measures planned for Lawrence Avenue to address speeding along this busy corridor. Further details about the upcoming work planned for Lawrence Avenue will be sent to residents in the coming weeks, with updates also to be posted online once available at penticton.ca/roadwork.
IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDERWESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.
All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further noticeThe City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park closeDue to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.
Canada Post delivery services impacted by wildfiresCanada Post Media Advisory: Delivery services in some parts of British Columbia affected due to wildfires
Curbside collection suspended until further noticeDue to extreme fire conditions across the region and the closure of the Glenmore Landfill, all curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling is suspended until further notice.
Extreme fire hazard forces closure of majority of regional parksThe Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has closed the majority of regional parks due to the extreme fire hazard in the region.
Evacuation Alert Upper Park Rill WildfireAn Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the threat of wildfire.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for the entire Rose Valley Water Service AreaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
BC Premier David Eby statement on wildfire situation in BC"Our hearts are with the people, communities and First Nations adversely affected by wildfires in B.C. It was a devastating evening fighting fires and working to protect people and homes, with extremely difficult and rapidly evolving conditions continuing today.