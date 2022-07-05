Construction Coming to part of Shannon Lake Road in West Kelowna

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, OCL Group and Brantal Contracting Ltd. will begin construction to install water main infrastructure, sidewalks, streetlights and landscaping, and make safety improvements to a section of Shannon Lake Road for a new private development.



Brantal Contracting Ltd. will complete work on Shannon Lake Road between Canyon Crest Drive and Tallus Ridge Drive. Crews are scheduled to perform work from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays until early fall.



Shannon Lake Road will remain open during construction, but there will be traffic controls in place, including reduced speed zones, sections of single-lane alternating traffic, and limited street parking along the construction route. The City is working closely with the contractor to keep traffic flowing during peak periods.

Outside of construction hours, the road will be open to thru traffic and work will not be scheduled on long weekends or holidays. Transit and access for emergency services will be maintained during construction.



Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time when driving through this area. For the safety of crews and residents in the area, please follow all construction signage and instructions from traffic control personnel.



Although this work is being performed as part of a private development that affects city roadways, the City of West Kelowna thanks motorists and area residents for their patience and understanding while the work is conducted safely and as quickly as possible.