Construction for phase 2 of Silver Star Road multi-use pathway

Travelers will soon see construction starting again on the new multi-use pathway that is being added to the community between Pleasant Valley Road and the Foothills.

Crews will be performing locates this week near the Silver Star Gateway Business Park and construction will begin next week. Crews will be on site Monday to Friday (and occasionally Saturday) from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

As the project continues throughout the summer, detours will be in place for the safety of the public and workers. Please be aware single lane traffic will be required during the project and flaggers will be on site to assist motorists. Travel delays are expected.

To minimize disruptions to travelers, Silver Star Rd will be open to North and South bound lane traffic on evenings and weekends.

Residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detour.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures. The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this major infrastructure project is being completed for the community.

A map of the 2 main detour areas is available below.

City of Vernon