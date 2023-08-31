Construction is kicking off for the YLW Terminal Building Expansion

The Kelowna Airport Terminal Building Expansion Project is in response to the growing demand for air travel in the region and aims to increase the airport's capacity and provide an improved passenger experience.

“This project will improve connectivity to our region for those travelling to the Okanagan and for our residents and is reflective of the growing importance of YLW to our region's economic development and potential,” says Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “The ATB Expansion project will provide our community a more efficient and comfortable travel experience when travelling through YLW.”

This month passengers will see changes to parking in long-term lot A, restricted access into the terminal building from the south end of the building (departures), and demolition work will start in the security screening area. Throughout this three-year construction project, there will be additional temporary impacts to existing amenities in the departures lounge. Guests to YLW should expect minor changes to how they move through the terminal building and may experience some construction noise. Passengers are asked to follow new wayfinding signage.

“Throughout construction the guest experience is a key priority” says Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport. “Our team is making every effort to minimize impacts and inconvenience to passengers caused by construction.”

Phase 1 of the expansion will add approximately 5590 m2 of new space to the terminal building and 1200m2 of renovated space to the existing terminal building. This will include:

expanded Departures Lounge to improve passenger experience and provide improved food and beverage options

expanded security screening area to increase capacity and allow for increased efficiencies through new technology

new direct access on several gates for departing and arriving passengers

improved wayfinding

Construction for phase 1 of the terminal building construction is planned to be complete in 2026. The project will be funded through fees paid by Airport users and will have no taxation impact to Kelowna taxpayers.