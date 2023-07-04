Construction on Mission Creek Greenway

On July 4 and July 5, 2023, Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park between KLO Road and Casorso Road will be under construction. Construction work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

Please adhere to construction signage and worker direction when visiting Mission Creek Greenway. Commuters should expect minor intermittent delays while machinery is on the Greenway.

The construction is being undertaken to remove the viewing platform at KLO Road and Casorso Road as part of the RDCO’s Asset Management program. The platform is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.