Construction on the Mission Creek Greenway

On Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16, Mission Creek Greenway between Cedars Bridge and Smoothing Stone Bridge will be closed. This area is approximately 1 kilometre upstream of the Hollywood Road parking lot. The closure will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on both days while construction crews remove a large tree that fell into the creek and complete repairs to trail infrastructure.

Please adhere to construction signage and worker directions when visiting Mission Creek Greenway.