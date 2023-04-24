Construction set to begin on Point Intersection projects

The City has awarded a construction contract for the Point Intersection and associated work to Grizzly Excavating, with work set to begin along Greenwood Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

“This work is being done to address congestion in the area, which will only increase with the anticipated growth that is expected in the upper Wiltse area,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “These upgrades will also improve the safety for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and add some much-needed greenspace to the area.”

The sequencing of work for the project will be completed to minimize traffic impacts as much as possible, as follows:

A sidewalk on Greenwood Drive will be installed between Green Avenue East and Dartmouth Drive, and along Dartmouth Drive to Pineview Road starting in May. The road will be open to local traffic.

Work will begin on the reconstruction of Galt Avenue later this spring.

Work on Pineview Road and South Main Street will begin in the summer.

Asphalt and paving work along Main Street and Warren Avenue are scheduled for the fall.

A roundabout will be constructed at the Galt Avenue/South Main Street/Pineview Road intersection, also starting in the fall.

Skaha Lake Road repaving, and installation of a traffic signal at Galt Avenue, will start early next year.

Once the signalized intersection and roundabout are complete, Kinney Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and converted to greenspace and the pedestrian/bike connection.

At the same time, the remaining section of the Lake-to-Lake Route will be installed, connecting the existing work at Atkinson Street down South Main Street to just south of the roundabout.

The total budget for this project is $10.5 million. Work is anticipated to be complete by fall 2024.

“Given the large scope of this project, construction is expected to be completed late next year, and is anticipated to cause significant disruption. We will work diligently to notify neighbours and the community well in advance, and encourage all residents to stay informed by signing up for news updates from the City,” says Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure.

Work will be conducted on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and weekends between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., unless approved for required night work.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for news updates at penticton.ca/updates and to follow the City’s Point Intersection construction webpage at penticton.ca/point-intersection.