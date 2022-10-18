Construction underway on Osoyoos Lake Pathway improvement

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is starting work on an improvement project on a pedestrian corridor in Electoral Area “A” (Rural Osoyoos). The project is located in the 1800 block of 45th Street (Lakeshore Drive) just south of the Village of Osoyoos.

Work will consist of removing and replacing a failed retaining wall/erosion protection structure. A portion of the roadway will also be removed and repaved. Traffic control will be in place as required. Construction is expected to be complete by Friday, December 30, 2022.

Project Background

As part of a 2014 pedestrian corridor development project on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, a geobag retaining wall was constructed to support a roadside pathway along the 1800 block of 45th Street. Floodwaters in 2018 overtopped the road and pathway in this area, causing damage to the retaining wall.

The failed geobag retaining wall is no longer providing adequate support to the pathway. The intent of the pathway is to provide a safe pedestrian corridor and connectivity between an existing pathway within the Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Lake Regional Park.