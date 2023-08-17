Construction update for phase 2 of Silver Star Road multi-use pathway

The City would like to advise motorists that during the next stage of the project, a section of Silver Star Road will be reduced to a single lane, to allow for construction crews to work more easily between L & A Road and the Silver Star Gateway Business Park.

A detour for motorists traveling south and west along Silver Star Road will be transitioned to 24-hours per day, 7-days per week. The round-the-clock detour could begin as early as next week and is expected to remain place until October.

North / eastbound traffic will continue to travel up Silver Star Road; however, some travel delays should be expected.

As construction progresses, the project team will monitor the detour route and will continue to adjust signage and flaggers as necessary.

Residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detour accordingly.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures. The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this major infrastructure project is being completed for the community.